Burglary suspect in hospital after being shot in rear at Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said a burglary suspect is in the hospital after being shot at an apartment complex on Monday.

Police said officers responded to a caller who said he’d shot someone he caught stealing at the apartment complex around 3:30 a.m. on Monday. The caller said he grabbed the suspect trying to break into his storage shed and chased him away and that he also saw him checking car door handles.

Police said there was a verbal altercation in the field next to the apartment complex before the caller shot the suspect in the left buttock.

Detectives interviewed the caller who has not been arrested, police said.

The suspect was still in the hospital as of this morning to be treated for his injuries.