Broken Arrow police officer placed on leave after arrest of homeowner

The Broken Arrow Police Department said an officer was placed on administrative leave after a review of an incident involving a Broken Arrow resident.

This incident began with a homeowner upset over where a lawn care worker had parked his truck and trailer.

In the video, the lawn care worker is heard claiming the homeowner jabbed him in the chest with his finger while complaining about where he had parked.

After determining the lawn care worker did nothing wrong, police went to the homeowner’s front door and told him that, in their view, he was the who had parked illegally.

The video shows the homeowner begin to close the door, which leads to police entering the home. Officers are seen taking the homeowner to the ground and placing him under arrest.

Police Chief Brandon Berryhill said after reviewing the incident, he ordered the immediate release of the homeowner. An officer was placed on administrative leave, the department said.

BAPD said the Office of Professional Standards is conducting an internal investigation.

The department said the findings of the internal investigation will be forwarded to the police chief and city manager.