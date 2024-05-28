Broken Arrow police looking for suspect in auto-pedestrian collision, victim in critical condition

Broken Arrow police said they’re looking for a suspect after a person was hit by a car in a parking lot near Hillside Drive and Lynn Lane.

BAPD said it happened at about 4pm Tuesday at the Slim Chickens restaurant.

Police said it appeared the suspect intentionally tried to hit the victim with the vehicle. The victim has significant injuries and was last known to be in critical condition, according to police.

Officers are looking for a dark gray Infiniti Q50 sedan.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911.



