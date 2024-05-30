A barricaded man is shot and killed by police

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police responded to a domestic call at Somerset on Union apartments near 61st and Memorial early Thursday morning.

Police say a woman holding a baby had been assaulted with a blunt object.

The child sustained a minor injury during the assault.

Police say the woman was able to get away from the suspect and fled to another apartment.

The neighbors tried to intervene and the suspect pointed a gun at them.

TPD determined that both the suspect and the victim are Native American.

Lighthorse Police took over jurisdiction and started communications with the suspect who was locked in his apartment and refusing to come out.

The Lighthorse SWAT Team was brought in to help resolve the situation.

Police say the residents in the surrounding apartments were evacuated for their safety.

Jason Salsman with Lighthorse Police says after obtaining a search warrant, officers climbed up a ladder to a second-story window in an attempt to break the window. The command to port the window was given in order to have a better visual of the scene and to send in a drone if needed.

Salsman said when the officer broke the window, the suspect was pointing a gun at him.

Lighthorse Police were forced to shoot the suspect multiple times, killing him.

During the shootout, the suspect shot one of the officers in the shoulder.

The shot hit the officer’s bulletproof vest.

Police say another officer fell from the ladder and sustained a few abrasions.

Both officers received non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the woman and baby were checked out by medical personnel and are expected to be ok.

The name of the suspect has not been released.









©2024 Cox Media Group