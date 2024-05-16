Auto theft suspect in custody after avoiding arrest a day earlier

Police arrested Randall Liggins on Wednesday after he was able to elude officers on Tuesday, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

TPD said Liggins was part of a large-scale investigation into hundreds of vehicles stolen from Oklahoma, Texas and Missouri worth more than $13 million.

“Detectives developed more than 45 felony counts for Liggins related to Auto Theft and altering VIN crimes.” Tulsa police posted on social media.

Police told KRMG officers ended up in a pursuit with Liggins in Owasso on Tuesday. Officers said he was able to avoid arrest by running into a wooded area near 86th Street North and Mingo.

Police said a tip came in on Wednesday that led them to a pawn shop near Admiral and Memorial in Tulsa. TPD said Liggins was arrested as he left the pawn shop.

“The car Liggins drove to the pawn shop was confirmed to have been stolen from a car dealership in Joplin.” TPD said.

TPD said Liggins was arrested for: