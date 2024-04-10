Aerosmith reschedules Tulsa concert

Fans of Aerosmith will be happy to know that the legendary band’s Tulsa concert has been rescheduled.

Their stop at the BOK Center last year was postponed due to lead singer Steven Tyler suffering a vocal injury.

The new date is Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10am.

If you bought tickets for the show that got postponed, Live Nation said your tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date. Ticketholders should receive an e-mail with more information.

The Black Crowes will open the show for Aerosmith on the ‘Peace Out’ tour.