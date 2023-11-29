Accused “peeping Tom” in Tulsa sentenced to decade in prison

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man accused of secretly photographing and recording more than three dozen women in retail store changing rooms was sentenced to a decade in prison on Monday.

Daniel Briggs Toy was arrested in 2022 after he was caught recording somebody changing in a Target.

In May 2022, Tulsa police officers were dispatched to a Target near 101st and Memorial over a peeping tom incident.

A victim told police that while she was trying on clothes in a dressing room, she noticed a phone pointed at her from under the door.

When the victim opened the door, a male suspect, later identified as Toy, tried to go into another dressing room.

The victim tried to confront Toy and block the door, but he overpowered her and closed in a dressing room, crushing her elbow in the process.

Other customers noticed the commotion and one witness said they looked into the dressing room and saw Toy frantically deleting photos from his phone.

Target security arrived and Toy fled the scene, but not before his license plate was caught on video.

In June 2022, officers conducted a search on Toy’s residence and recovered his phone, computer and clothes he wore when caught at Target.

Evidence uncovered revealed more peeping tom incidents by Toy.

One piece of evidence showed Toy installing and adjusting a hidden camera in his guest bathroom, which captures a another victim changing.

Police reached out to the victim who confirmed it was her in the video. She said that she had stayed with her husband at Toy’s place while they visited Tulsa.

Another victim also identified herself in bathroom footage.

Court documents show Toy was charged with 10 counts of peeping tom. He waived his right to a jury trial in September.