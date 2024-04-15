4 arrested in disappearance of 2 Texas County women

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said four people have been arrested in connection to the disappearance of two Texas County women.

The OSBI has been investigating the disappearance of 27-year-old Veronica Butler and 39-year-old Jilian Kelley.

OSBI had previously said there was evidence to indicate foul play in their disappearance.

FOUR ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO TEXAS COUNTY DISAPPEARANCE CASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: APRIL 13, 2024 TEXAS COUNTY, OK... Posted by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation - Authorized Page on Saturday, April 13, 2024

The OSBI said on April 13, 43-year-old Tad Bert Cullum, 54-year-old Tifany Machel Adams, 50-year-old Cole Earl Twombly, and 44-year-old Cora Twombly were arrested in Texas and Cimarron Counties in connection to the disappearance.

They were all booked into the Texas County jail for murder, kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit murder, according to the OSBI.

The OSBI said they are still working to locate the two victims. Anyone with information about case is asked to contact the OSBI at tips@osbi.ok.gov or 1-800-522-8017.

“Our agency would like to thank the Texas County Sheriff’s Department, FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Highway Patrol, and several other local agencies for assisting us with this case,” the OSBI said.