Local

4 arrested in disappearance of 2 Texas County women

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

4 arrested in disappearance of 2 Texas County women (Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said four people have been arrested in connection to the disappearance of two Texas County women.

The OSBI has been investigating the disappearance of  27-year-old Veronica Butler and 39-year-old Jilian Kelley.

OSBI had previously said there was evidence to indicate foul play in their disappearance.

FOUR ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO TEXAS COUNTY DISAPPEARANCE CASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: APRIL 13, 2024 TEXAS COUNTY, OK...

Posted by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation - Authorized Page on Saturday, April 13, 2024

The OSBI said on April 13, 43-year-old Tad Bert Cullum, 54-year-old Tifany Machel Adams, 50-year-old Cole Earl Twombly, and 44-year-old Cora Twombly were arrested in Texas and Cimarron Counties in connection to the disappearance.

They were all booked into the Texas County jail for murder, kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit murder, according to the OSBI.

The OSBI said they are still working to locate the two victims. Anyone with information about case is asked to contact the OSBI at tips@osbi.ok.gov or 1-800-522-8017.

“Our agency would like to thank the Texas County Sheriff’s Department, FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Highway Patrol, and several other local agencies for assisting us with this case,” the OSBI said.

Missing Women Oklahoma FILE - This combination photo shows Veronica Butler, left, and Jilian Kelley, right. On Saturday, April 13, 2024, Oklahoma authorities said they arrested and charged four people with murder and kidnapping over the weekend in connection with the disappearances of the two Oklahoma women. (Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation via AP, File) (Uncredited/AP)

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!