2 dead, 3 wounded after shooting early Sunday at north Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — Two people are dead and three people were wounded after a shooting early Sunday at a north Tulsa home.

Tulsa police said at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, they responded to a report of a shooting at a home south of East Apache Street and North Harvard Avenue.

Police said when they arrived, they found five people with gunshot wounds.

According to police, a 16-year-old male died at the scene and a 40-year-old died at the hospital.

A 20-year-old man, an 18-year-old man, and a 15-year-old male were all taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Police said the 15-year-old is in critical condition.

According to police, a preliminary investigation showed a dispute took place at a family gathering between the 16-year-old, who was the boyfriend of an invited guest, and another guest.

Police said more than a dozen people, including children under the age of 10 were inside the home during the dispute.

Rose Kimes, a neighbor in the area, said she heard the gathering earlier in the evening.

“I heard it all going on in the evening. I was watching T.V. I kind of drowned it out with the T.V. but I heard them all hollering and carrying on laughing. Sounded like they were all having a good time, but it didn’t end up that way,” Kimes said.

She also heard the shooting.

“At first I thought they were popping firecrackers. I thought they were ending their night with firecrackers, but it wasn’t,” she said.

According to police, the 40-year-old asked the 16-year-old and his friends, including the 15-year-old, to leave while armed with a semi-automatic rifle.

Police said the 16-year-old and the 15-year-old were also armed.

Once outside, gunfire was exchanged between the 40-year-old and 16-year-old, resulting in the death of the 16-year-old, according to police.

Police said the 40-year-old was also hit by gunfire and then fell and dropped his rifle.

According to police, the 40-year-old’s son, the 20-year-old, picked up the rifle, and gunfire was exchanged between him and the 15-year-old.

Both were hit, police said.