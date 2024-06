TULSA, Okla. — Police arrested a man on Monday accused of shooting a man in west Tulsa on Sunday.

Aidan Perez was arrested on a shooting with intent to kill charge on Monday morning.

According to the affidavit, officers responded to a shooting near West 4th Street and South 41st West Avenue on Sunday. When they arrived, the victim was lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head.

Police say the victim is in his 20s and is currently in critical condition.