Little Rock man charged for OWI and meth

A 33-year-old Little Rock man was arrested on multiple charges including first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of an open container of alcohol, and providing false identification information, according to The N’West Iowa REVIEW.

A deputy with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said he stopped Joel DeJesus Solorzano Villeda for erratic driving.

According to the deputy, Solorzano Villeda had sunglasses on although it was cloudy and spitting rain.

hen Solorzano Villeda removed his sunglasses, the deputy observed he had bloodshot/watery eyes and the odor of intoxicants.

A six-pack of Corona was observed behind the passenger’s seat, and an open container was observed on the center console.

A folded dollar bill was later found in the patrol vehicle near where Solorzano Villeda was seated. It contained a white powder that Solorzano Villeda said was methamphetamine, according to the incident report.

A preliminary breath test registered over the legal limit for blood alcohol concentration.

Solorzano Villeda provided a Minnesota driver’s license that was determined to be fake. It listed him as being 8-feet tall when he stands about 5 feet, 8 inches.

Solorzano Villeda eventually provided his name and date of birth, and it was discovered he was wanted on a Webster County warrant for failure to appear in court on a 2017 OWI charge.