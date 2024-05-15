King’s medal for twin who fought crocodile off sister

A woman who saved her twin sister from a crocodile attack by punching it, will receive the King’s Gallantry Medal in England.

Melissa Laurie tells the BBC, “it all happened very quickly. When I was bitten and dragged under water that was it for me. I thought ‘that’s it I’m a goner. You know lights out. and then I don’t really remember much after that.”

Her sister Georgia repeatedly hit the reptile in the face after it attacked Melissa while they were swimming in Mexico.

The twins say they were treated in the hospital where Melissa developed sepsis and was put into a medically induced coma.

During the attack, Georgia says she sang two songs over and over again to keep her sister calm - Stand By Me and Don’t Worry About A Thing.

The attack happened three years ago, but they’re now being honored by King Charles.

After finding out she had been included on the King’s first Civilian Gallantry List, Georgia said, “It’s an honor, I was so shocked when I received the letter because I didn’t see it coming, I didn’t expect it.”

The King’s Gallantry Medal is awarded to civilians for acts of exemplary bravery.



