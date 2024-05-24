Dan Potter’s BBQ Ribs Recipe

KRMG Morning News Host Dan Potter has perfected his barbecue ribs recipe.

Plan to spend several hours cooking, but the results will be well worth it.

Dan uses a Hasty-Bake, but you can use your favorite charcoal grill. Yes, charcoal.

Ingredients

Dry Rub, combine the following:

1 T. ground black pepper

2 t. cayenne pepper

2 T. chili powder

2 T. cumin

2 T. brown sugar

1 T. white sugar

1 T. ground oregano

4 T. paprika

2 T. salt

1 T. ground white pepper

3 T. celery salt

3 T. garlic powder

Barbecued Ribs:

2 slabs of pork spare ribs

Dry rub (see above)

Your favorite BBQ sauce

Heavy-duty aluminum foil

large, brown paper grocery bag. (This is a key piece of equipment!)

Instructions

Trim any excess fat from the ribs. At least an hour before cooking, rub generous amounts of your dry rub onto each side of the ribs. You can leave the ribs at room temperature for an hour (plenty of time for the seasonings to macerate)..any longer and you’ll need to wrap them in plastic and refrigerate them. Start with a Hasty Bake grill that's free of any leftover ashes or coals. You'll need 40-50 charcoal briquettes. Push all of the coals to one side of the fire bed, Light the coals. While the grill is warming up, wrap two large handfuls of hickory chips in heavy duty aluminum foil. (You really don't need to soak the wood chips, but if it makes you feel better, go right ahead). Poke several holes in the top of the foil packet. Once the coals are ready, lay the foil-wrapped chips on top of the charcoal. Position the ribs on the grill, OPPOSITE the fire. Set the Hasty Bake fire bed in the "smoke" position and close the lid and side vents. After smoking the ribs for 30 minutes, open the side vents. By controlling air flow and adding coal from time-to-time, try to maintain a temperature around 200 degrees (F). Turn the ribs every half-hour for a total cooking time of about 4-6 hours. Signs of doneness include the meat starting to pull away from the bone. Grab a bone and twist it. If it almost turns in the meat...the ribs are done. Using your grill tongs, lift the slab of ribs. If they bend easily until they're almost perpendicular to the grill, they're done. KEY: IMMEDIATELY AFTER TAKING THE RIBS OFF THE GRILL, COMPLETELY WRAP THEM IN HEAVY DUTY FOIL. PUT THE FOIL-WRAPPED RIBS IN THE BROWN PAPER SACK AND FOLD THE SACK TIGHTLY AROUND THE RIBS. ALLOW TO REST AT ROOM TEMPERATURE FOR AN HOUR OR MORE. Unwrap the ribs...swab 'em with the sauce of your choice and enjoy!

Dan also makes his own barbecue sauce. Here’s the recipe.

Ingredients

4 T. butter

1 small onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 t. paprika

1 T. ground black pepper

2 T. fresh lemon juice

1 t. dry mustard

1/2 t. Cayenne pepper sauce (Tabasco or your favorite)

1/2 t. salt

1/4 C. cider vinegar

1 can (16 oz.) tomato sauce

½ C. brown sugar

Instructions