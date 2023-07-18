Dear Gardening Friend,

I hope you enjoy this list of top vegetable, flower, fruit, and herb seed catalog companies. Some specialize in particular plant types such as herbs or tomatoes, others only offer only organically grown open-pollinated heirloom seeds, but most will provide thousands of varieties for you to choose from. Good luck with your gardening this year, and if you ever have questions about your garden, lawn, or landscape, just call me on Saturdays on AM 740 and FM 102.3 News talk KRMG!

-Allan Storjohann

Vegetable Seed Catalogs

Annie’s Heirloom Seeds, Supplier of heirloom and organic seeds, bulk seeds, live plants, and gardening supplies. Web site: www.anniesheirloomseeds.com

Enormous selection of vegetable varieties, old and new. www.veseys.com Willhite Seed Inc., P.O. Box 23, Poolville, TX 76487; Telephone: (800) 828-1840; Fax: (817) 599-5843; Web site: www.willhiteseed.com. Watermelon specialists.

Specialty Seed Companies

Dixondale Farms , P.O. Box 129, Carrizo Springs, TX 78834-6129; Telephone: (877) 367-1015; Fax (888) 876-9640; Web site: www.dixondalefarms.com. Specializing in onion transplants since 1913.

P.O. Box 527 Williams, OR 97544 (888) 709-7333 www.sowtrueseed.com Totally Tomatoes, Great Tomato and Pepper varieties along with many other vegetables. www.totallytomato.com 800-345-5977, 334 W. Stroud Street, Randolph, WI 53956

, P.O. Box 2237, Ft. Myers, FL 33902; Telephone: (888) 478-7333; Fax: (888) 768-3476; Web site: www.tomatogrowers.com. Tomatoes new, old, and unusual. Vermont Bean Seed Co., Garden Lane, Fair Haven, VT 05743; Telephone: (803) 663-0217; Fax (888) 500-7333; Web site: www.vermontbean.com. Heirloom beans and other vegetables, herbs, and flowers.

Sources for Fruit Trees and Plants

Adams County Nursery - various fruit tree types - excellent G.WD. rating - www.acnursery.com

