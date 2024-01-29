Dr. Jeff Long’s Children & Family Eye Care SPECS Program

KRMG is a proud partner of Dr. Jeff Long’s Children & Family Eye Care and its SPECS Mission program. This community-focused initiative provides FREE eyecare and prescription glasses to a Green Country adult or child who cannot afford to visit an ophthalmologist.

Dr. Long and his team have a goal of giving away a free pair of prescription glasses every day of the year through the SPECS program. That’s right – 500 pairs of glasses each year. SPECS stands for Servants Providing Eye Care Services and is focused on ensuring everyone in Green Country has the gift of clear sight.

Do you need a eye exam or new glasses? Or know someone who does? Nominate them below today.

Dr. Jeff Long’s Children & Family Eye Care has locations at 71st and Elwood next to Tulsa Hills and a location in South Tulsa at 109th and Memorial.

Click here to learn more about Dr. Jeff Long, his practice, and the SPECS Mission program.