Woman sent sister invoice for babysitting her daughter

A woman on TikTok says her sister sent her an invoice for babysitting her daughter and thinks most of the charges are unfair.

According to the New York Post, Jessica says she dropped her young daughter Victoria off at her sister’s house for the afternoon, but when she picked Victoria up, she got an invoice for $72.

If Jessica didn’t pay up by her sister’s deadline, her sister said she’d charge interest!

The sister said, “Times are getting hard, and I think it is only fair we charge for stuff that she used while being here.”

The sister took her three kids and Victoria to a restaurant and charged Jessica $19.

Victoria apparently wet the bed, which Jessica’s sister charged her $10 to help clean.

Some of the other charges include: $1 for a cup of milk and $3 for three cups of apple juice, according to TikTok.

She was charged $1.25 for “paint used when drawing”, $3 for eating three bags of chips, and $10 for using WiFi.

Other charges included 50 cents for flushing the toilet, which Victoria reportedly did five times, and another 50 cents for every time she washed her hands.

Jessica’s sister said Victoria also wanted to go to the park, so she charged her $3.75 for gas

According to the New York Post, Jessica’s sister complained that Victoria was “an extra person who was breathing in my home. Taking away from my children.”

The sister said if her niece was taken to daycare, they would’ve charged her at least $150.