Restaurant Behavior Dos and Don’ts

Whether you’ve worked in a restaurant or ate in one, we could all find something to relate to with this survey. It’s a top ten list of the most offensive things you can do at a restaurant.

The UK-based research firm YouGov is behind the survey.

The company polled more than 1,000 Americans to find out which behaviors from restaurant customers are the most unacceptable.

The survey finds if you’ve argued with wait staff over prices or carried your own alcohol into a restaurant, you’ve broken some “unwritten rules” of dining out.

90% agree that saying you won’t pay for a dish you didn’t like, but still ate at least most of it, is unacceptable.

90% of the people polled also say parents should NOT let their kids roam freely.

81% say you should NEVER snap your fingers to get the waiter’s attention!

60% say it’s bad to leave a mess at the table, such as spilled drinks or food crumbs.





See the top 10 bad diner behaviors below, along with the percentage of survey respondents who deemed them unacceptable.

1. Say they won’t pay for a dish they didn’t like but ate (90%)

2. Allow their children to roam freely (90%)

3. Debate menu prices with the staff (84%)

4. Stay past the restaurant’s closing time (83%)

5. Snap their fingers to get the waiter’s attention (81%)

6. Bring outside food or drinks into the restaurant (71%)

7. Show up 15 minutes late to a reservation (66%)

8. Leave a mess at the table, such as spilled drinks or food crumbs (60%)

9. Occupy a table for an extended period during busy hours (58%)

10. Flirt with the staff (57%)







