President Joe Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race

In a letter posted to social media, President Joe Biden announced Sunday he was ending his campaign for reelection.

“I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.” Biden wrote.

Read the full letter here

President Biden said he would address the nation later in the week to go into greater detail.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President.” Biden said.

In a separate post, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.” Biden said.

Biden had been under intense pressure to end his reelection bid from numerous top Democrats since his poor debate performance in June.