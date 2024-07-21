News

President Joe Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race

By Skyler Cooper

Election 2024 Biden Drops Out FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference July 11, 2024, in Washington. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, July 21, ending his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

By Skyler Cooper

In a letter posted to social media, President Joe Biden announced Sunday he was ending his campaign for reelection.

“I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.” Biden wrote.

Read the full letter here

President Biden said he would address the nation later in the week to go into greater detail.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President.” Biden said.

In a separate post, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.” Biden said.

Biden had been under intense pressure to end his reelection bid from numerous top Democrats since his poor debate performance in June.

More here

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!