Oklahoma joins multistate $700 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson

By Jen Townley and FOX23.com News Staff

Johnson & Johnson to halt sales of talc-based baby powder in 2023

By Jen Townley and FOX23.com News Staff

OKLAHOMA — Oklahoma’s Attorney General and 42 other attorneys general reached a $700 million settlement regarding the marketing of Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder that contained talc.

The Attorney General’s Office said the lawsuit addresses allegations that the company deceived and misled customers in advertisements related to the safety of its talc powder products.

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to stop U.S. manufacturing and sales of its baby powder products containing talc.

Johnson & Johnson sold the products for over 100 years. The company stopped selling these products after the states began the investigation.

Other lawsuits filed by private plaintiffs raised allegations that talc causes serious health issues such as mesothelioma and ovarian cancer, the Attorney General’s Office said.

“This landmark settlement signifies a tremendous step forward in consumer protection for Oklahomans and all Americans,” Attorney General Gentner Drummond said in a press release. “With research underscoring the connection between these products and ovarian cancer, this settlement is a responsible course of action.”

Oklahoma will receive $9.8 million as part of the settlement, pending approval.

