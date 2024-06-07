Seven tornadoes touch down in Mid-Atlantic, fallen tree kills 2-year-old in Michigan

NEW YORK — Seven tornadoes touched down in Maryland and northern Virginia Wednesday night with winds up to 105 mph knocking downing trees and power lines, the National Weather Service said.

Five people were injured in the Mid-Atlantic, according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado warning was issued late Wednesday in Montgomery County, Maryland, after a confirmed tornado was located near Poolesville, Maryland, about 20 miles northwest of Washington, D.C.

"This is a particularly dangerous situation," the National Weather Service said while urging people to take cover.

Mid-Atlantic states are not strangers to tornadoes; they happen each year and June is one of the busiest tornado months. Most are weak, rated EF1 or EF0.

Meanwhile, in Michigan, a tornado tore through Livonia on Wednesday, knocking a tree onto a house and killing a 2-year-old boy, according to Livonia Fire and Rescue.

"The City of Livonia extends its heartfelt sympathies to the family," the fire department said.

The afternoon tornado was rated an EF1 with winds of 95 mph.

On Thursday, the storm system that brought tornadoes to Mid-Atlantic will stay active through the Mid-Atlantic and the Interstate 95 corridor.

Tornadoes are not expected, but heavy rain and flash flooding are possible from New Jersey to North Carolina.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect from Virginia to New Jersey, including Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia.

