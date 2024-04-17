Tulsa’s Gathering Place voted Best City Park in USA Today poll

More top honors for Gathering Place in USA Today .

The Tulsa park was named USA Today’s Best City Park for 2024 .

The publication said a panel of experts chose the parks that were nominated, then readers voted for their favorite park.

Here are the results:

10. Loring Park - Minneapolis, Minnesota

9. Falls Park on the Reedy - Greenville, South Carolina

8. Bruce Park - Greenwich, Connecticut

7. Railroad Park - Birmingham, Alabama

6. Ala Moana Regional Park - Honolulu, Hawaii

5. Klyde Warren Park - Dallas, Texas

4. Wildwood Preserve Metropark - Toledo, Ohio

3. Forest Park - St. Louis, Missouri

2. Golden Gate Park - San Francisco, California

1. Gathering Place - Tulsa, Oklahoma

The honor marks the third win for Gathering Place in five years. The park was named USA Today’s Best New Attraction in 2019 and Best City Park in 2021.

“The Gathering Place team is so grateful for the incredible support we have received from the Tulsa community, and we are blown away by how Tulsans rallied around the vote to boost the park to the number one spot.” -Gathering Place on Facebook



