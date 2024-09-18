Tulsans celebrate 918 day

TULSA, Okla. — September 18, 2024, is 918 Day in Tulsa and the city is celebrating with activities and special discounts all day.

918 Day was created in 2018 and is named after the Tulsa area code.

This year, the city is hosting the first-ever 918 Day Festival downtown.

918 Day 2024 Events:

918 Day Festival

Celebrate the first-ever 918 Day Festival at Chapman Green downtown with food, shopping, and live performances. More details here.

Circle Cinema 918 Film Festival

Check out the double feature at Circle Cinema. The theater will be showing Student Shorts and Tulsa Shorts. Tickets are only $9.18. The film fest starts at 9:18 pm. Click here to purchase tickets.

918 Family Fun Festival

The family fun celebration runs from 3 to 7 p.m. at Northridge Tulsa Shopping Center. Get details here.

Fleet Feet 918 Day Fun Run

Fleet Feet is celebrating 918 Day with a free fun run. New members will have to sign a waiver before attending. Click here for more details.

918 Day Discounts

$9.18 tees at Mythic Press

Mythic Press will be out at Mother Road Market, selling official 918 Day tees for only $9.18. You can also pick up 918 Day shirts at the 918 Festival at Chapman Green, and the Mythic City Store.

WeStreet Ice Center Discount

Ice Skate for just $9.18 on 918 Day or any time this year. Click here to purchase tickets.

Get a full schedule of events here



