Tulsa Premium Outlets in Jenks opens today

By Ben Morgan

Jenks outlet mall

JENKS, Okla. — Thousands of people are expected in Jenks today for the opening of the Tulsa Premium Outlets mall.

The mall has been in the works for over a decade, features over 75 retail shops and casual restaurants, and has two thousand parking spots for shoppers and employees.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m.

Jenks Police Chief Jason Jackson says his officers will be helping direct traffic, and he is asking the public to be patient as they deal with delays and congestion.

Jenks Outlet Mall Map (Jenks Police Department)

Chief Jackson says multiple lighted traffic directional signs are in place at several points in the city and on the Creek Turnpike to help guide mall-bound motorists.

Jenks police will also have a temporary command center on the mall’s north side through the weekend, and the OHP will be assisting traffic on the Creek Turnpike.








