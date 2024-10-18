Local

Tomorrow is the BA Trash Bash & Recycling Rally

By Steve Berg

Trash Bash

By Steve Berg

It’s your chance once again to spruce up Broken Arrow tomorrow in a big way, as the City puts on its Fall Trash Back and Recycling Rally on Saturday.

You can drop off your recycled materials at 1700 W. Detroit, which is located between Elm and Aspen, a couple of blocks south of Rhema Bible College on Kenosha.

The recycling event is open from 8:00 a.m. to Noon.

Elsewhere, teams of volunteers will be picking up litter and cleaning up neighborhoods all around town.

They’re still looking for people to sign up and help with both events.

To register for the Trash Bash teams, click here.

To register to help collect the drop-offs at the recycling event, click here.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!