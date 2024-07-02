TAW shares how pet owners can prepare for 4th of July fireworks this week

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Animal Welfare told FOX23 how pet owners can prepare for the 4th of July this week since they usually see an increase of animals at their shelter after the fireworks.

FOX23 spoke with Tulsa Animal Welfare Operations Manager Colton Jones on Monday. He said they are already over capacity at the shelter and worry it will get worse after the holiday.

Jones said they highly encourage people to bring their pets inside for the fireworks. He said they also want to stress the importance of making sure your pet has a collar with up-to-date tags and a way to contact the owner on it.

“So that way if it does end up here, we are able to reunite you with your pet and not have to take it into our system,” he said.

If bringing your animals inside isn’t an option, Jones said to make sure they have a well-adjusted collar on that won’t slip off, or a harness which he said is even better.

Jones also said to check your fence for any weak spots if you’re leaving your animals outside on the 4th of July.

“Above all else, we really encourage people to bring your animals inside, especially for that evening,” he said.

Tulsa Animal Welfare is open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day. They will be closed on the 4th of July but will be back open on July 5.

If you do lose your animal on the 4th of July, Jones said you should first check the immediate neighborhood.

He said usually pets are found within a mile or so from where they got out.

Jones said during their open hours, the public is welcome to come look for their pet at any time. He said you will need to walk through the kennel because they don’t have a way to easily tell you if your specific pet is there or not.

For more information on Tulsa Animal Welfare, click here.