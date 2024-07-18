Summer program launched to help Tulsa students graduate

Tulsa Public Schools announced a new program to help students who lack credits finish their high school diplomas.

The new program, Bridge to Graduation, was created by Tulsa Public Schools and is funded by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

TPS described it as a summer program for Tulsa students who need additional opportunities and support to graduate from high school.

Students will work with TPS staff to earn what credits they may be missing that are needed to graduate using an online program called Edgenuity.

“These teacher advisors will provide assistance to students either face-to-face or via Zoom to help them master content, finish exactly the credits and graduation requirements they need, and get students over the threshold to earning their high school diplomas.” A news release from TPS said.

Bridge to Graduation will run from July 9th through September 30th and is open to all current and former Tulsa Public Schools students from the graduation years of 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026, and 2027 – from students who were initially high school seniors two years ago (in 2021-22) to current rising 10th graders who are behind on credits.

The district said the program has already received over 100 applications or referrals.

The application can be found here





©2024 Cox Media Group