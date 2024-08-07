Study: Oklahoma has the fifth highest percentage of underprivileged children

One-in-six children in the U.S. are living in poverty.

With that in mind, a new report breaks down the states with the most underprivileged children.

Oklahoma is ranked 5th from the ‘bottom’ overall, in terms of needy kids.

Oklahoma is ranked 9th in the percentage of children living in households with below poverty income.

Oklahoma is 6th in the percentage of maltreated children.

The food insecurity rate for children in Oklahoma is 4th highest, the percentage of uninsured children is 5th highest, and Oklahoma’s infant mortality rate is 10th worst in the nation.

The WalletHub survey compared 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key metrics.

West Virginia has the highest percentage of underprivileged children, according to the study.