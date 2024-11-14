Sen. Lankford, Rep. Hern rise to new leadership roles in Congress

In the next session of Congress, two Oklahoma lawmakers will be in new leadership roles.

Senator James Lankford was elected as Vice Chair of the Senate Republican Conference. According to its website, the conference focuses on communicating Republican priorities to the American people.

The senator congratulated Sen. John Thune after he was chosen to replace Sen. Mitch McConnell as majority leader.

“We’re looking forward to his great leadership there. Republicans were asked a very simple thing—can you get us back on track? Over 70% of the country right now believes the country is on the wrong track. Our task is going to be very, very simple: to defend our values, to be able to strengthen us as a nation, and to be able to bring prosperity to people that are really struggling right now.” Sen. Lankford said.

On the House side, Representative Kevin Hern was elected as Chair of the House Republican Policy Committee. Members of the committee serves as advisors to House Republicans on legislative issues.

“I’m honored to be elected by my peers to serve as the Republican Policy Chair in the next Congress. The next two years will shape our country’s future, and I’m ready to roll my sleeves up and deliver the policy wins America deserves.” Rep. Hern said.

Lankford and Hern will assume those roles in the 119th Congress.








