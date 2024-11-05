Route 66 Roadside Attraction release final renderings of proposed Cry Baby Hill statue

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa released the final renderings for the Route 66 Cry Baby Hill Roadside Attraction that was announced in August.

The final renderings are the result of the City and selected artist Ken Kelleher working with the community and neighbors to adjust the conceptual design based on their feedback.

The City of Tulsa, about the announcement, stated:

“After several meetings with stakeholders, including Tulsa Tough representatives and Cry Baby Hill founders, we have chosen this final iteration of the Cry Baby Cry Roadside Attraction. While we are aware that projects like this rarely receive unanimous support, we, along with Ken Kelleher, believe we have arrived at a rendering capable of representing the story of Cry Baby Hill and Tulsa Tough to the thousands of Route 66 travelers from around the world who pass through Tulsa.”

The statement continued, “As we continue to meet with our local artists, we will continue to work with the community on the City’s public arts process. We are grateful to everyone who has worked with the City to get us to this point, and we are eager to see Tulsa’s newest Roadside Attraction come to life.”

The Roadside Attraction is the first of three investments that will be made at the site.

In early October, the City announced Sharp Development was selected to build a commercial development on Cry Baby Hill.

The development, called Palmera Motor Court, will have a retro-inspired 45 to 50-room hotel, with an approximately 4,000 square-foot restaurant, along with a pool and poolside bar,

It will be built to complement and accommodate the Cry Baby Cry Roadside Attraction.

Later this year, the City expects to release more details on the third portion of Route 66 improvements at the site, which include an Interactive Experience where the City is seeking a technology consultant team to create a digital storytelling and extended reality product that allows its users to access an “outdoor museum” focused on Route 66 and that area.

For more information about Route 66 in Tulsa, including updates about the projects at Cry Baby Hill, click here.

The City of Tulsa is accepting applications for Vision Arts 6 grants.

Vision Arts 6 is a collaboration between the City Design Studio, Tulsa City Council, the Mayor’s Office, and the Tulsa Arts Commission to provide nominated 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(3)-sponsored organizations funding for programs that support art projects that promote economic growth in Tulsa.

Applying organizations can request up to $50,000 with no private match requirement.

Through Vision Tulsa, $2,250,000 was given to the Tulsa Arts Commission to provide annual arts support over a 15-year cycle, with a total amount of $150,000 awarded every year to eligible organizations.

Tulsans have until December 22 to apply.

For more information, click here.