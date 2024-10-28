Red Flag Fire Warning goes into effect Monday

TULSA, Okla. — The fire risk in Tulsa County continues to grow.

According to the National Weather Service Office in Tulsa, Southerly winds gusting as high as 35 to 45 mph combined with low relative humidity and ongoing drought conditions will increase fire weather concerns across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas on Monday.

[10/27/24 2:07 PM] Southerly wind gusts to around 45 mph will combine with RH values around 30% & record high temperatures on Monday to increase fire weather concerns across NE OK. A Red flag warning has now been posted for Osage and Pawnee Counties for Monday. #okwx #arwx pic.twitter.com/HsvuSE3yGy — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) October 27, 2024

The National Weather Service says widespread enhanced to near critical grassland fire spread rates are expected, with locally critical values in areas west of Highway 75 in northeast Oklahoma.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for several counties in northeast Oklahoma from Noon to 8 pm on Monday. Heed ongoing county burn bans and avoid any activities that may inadvertently start a wildfire, the NWS said.