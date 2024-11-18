Rain expected through the afternoon in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — The National Weather Service in Tulsa is expecting a wet start to the week in Green Country.

According to the NWS, a strong upper-level storm system will affect the area through this afternoon bringing widespread rainfall to eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.

Widespread rain with some embedded thunderstorms continues for areas near and north of I-40. Drier conditions have temporarily developed for southern areas, with breezy southeast winds developing. More rain is coming for all areas through the morning. #okwx #arwx pic.twitter.com/wcNqvZXMm8 — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) November 18, 2024

Heavy rainfall will be possible locally, especially across parts of northeast Oklahoma, according to the NWS.

The Weather Service says an upper-level storm system and associated cold front will bring in moderate to heavy rainfall across the region late this evening into Monday night. The highest amounts (2-3″) are expected to fall across NE OK through this period.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for portions of NE OK through 6 p.m. Monday.