Police investigate south Tulsa shooting

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

Tulsa Police Department

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating a shooting in a south Tulsa neighborhood.

One man is in critical condition and witnesses are being questioned, police say.

According to police, around 2:15 a.m.. Wednesday officers responded to a shooting call near 91st and Mingo.

On scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the caller was a homeowner who said they confronted someone breaking into their truck.

The circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated, police say.

