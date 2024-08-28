Local

Owasso has new rules for spectators at high school football games

By Steve Berg

Owasso High School Courtesy: Fox 23

By Steve Berg

High school football season is upon us, and Owasso has two new rules for students going to the games this season.

Students who are 8th grade and under MUST have an adult with them to enter the stadium.

Also, the district says students cannot be dropped off at the gate.

The district is also reminding people the clear bag policy is still in place and will be enforced.

The bags cannot be larger than one-foot by six-inches by one-foot.

One gallon clear freezer bags are acceptable.

Small clutch purses are also acceptable if they do not exceed 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches in size.

Owasso kicks off the season with a home game against number-one ranked Bixby at 7:00 p-m Friday.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!