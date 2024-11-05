Oklahoma smashes early voting record, sees record voter registration

Oklahomans turned out in record numbers to cast their ballots in the state’s early voting period ahead of the November 5th election.

According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, 292,684 people voted early from October 30th to November 2nd. That’s a record turnout and tops the previous record of around 167,000 in 2020.

Election officials said 25,954 people voted early in Tulsa County.

See your county’s early voting numbers here

As for mail-in ballots, state election officials said more than 100,00 people had returned absentee ballots by Monday morning. The deadline to hand-deliver absentee ballots has passed and your county’s election board must receive your absentee ballot by 7 p.m. on Election Day, if mailed.

The state election board also reported a record number of registered voters for this election. More than 2.4 million people are registered to vote in Oklahoma, election officials said.

That’s a net increase of more than 141,023 registered voters since January 15th and a net increase of nearly 29,056 since September 30th.

Registered voters by party are as follows:

Republicans: 52.33%

Democrats: 26.98%

Independents: 19.72%

Libertarians: 0.95%

If you’re not sure where to vote, find your polling place on the OK Voter Portal here.















