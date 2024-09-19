TULSA, Okla. — There’s a new design for the Cry Baby Hill statue, but people are still upset about it.

The new design now includes a bike, helmet, and shirt. If the City approves this one, it will have LED tears and shoelaces that light up at night.

New Cry Baby Hill statue design still draws mixed reactions (Ken Kelleher Sculpture)

The original design received tons of negative reactions back in September.

The initial design for the statue was a shirtless figure in green short-shorts with a hairstyle reminiscent of the mascot for Big Boy Restaurants. About 2,500 people signed a petition urging city officials not to green-light the design.

The statue will be installed at 815 S. Riverside Drive. The total project budget is $250,000, with funding approved by voters as part of the 2003 Vision 2025 and the 2006 Third Penny sales tax packages.