Nearly 3,000 more NE OK homes and businesses will soon have high-speed Internet

By Russell Mills
TULSA — The Oklahoma Broadband Office announced Thursday it has broken ground on several new projects designed to provide high-speed Internet access to unserved or underserved communities in northeast Oklahoma.

OBO partnered with BOLT Fiber, a subsidiary of Northeast Rural Services, Inc., which in turn is a division of Northeast Oklahoma Electric Cooperative.

The four projects, totaling roughly $27.7 million, will connect just under 3,000 homes and businesses to the Internet via fiber optic technology.

In a news release sent to KRMG, OBO Executive Director Mike Sanders said: “Today’s launch is more than just the laying of fiber – it’s the foundation for opportunity, growth, and connectivity in every corner of Oklahoma. With each mile of broadband we expand, we’re not just bridging a digital divide, we’re empowering our communities for a brighter, more prosperous future."

These projects were funded through grants from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), plus some matching funds from BOLT Fiber.

In all, $158 million in ARPA Capital Projects Fund grants are anticipated to pay for 50 projects in 28 counties around the state.

But that’s not all - there’s actually a lot more money available through what is called the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program.

Internet Service Providers are competing for some $750 million in BEAD grants.

The eventual goal is to ensure all Oklahomans have access to what has increasingly become a utility rather than a luxury.

