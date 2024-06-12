Man who led multiple agencies on a chase in stolen vehicle arrested

A man is in jail after investigators say he led them on a chase that started in Tulsa and ended nearly and hour and a half later in another county.

Multiple agencies participated in the chase that ended with 39-year-old Randolph White in custody.

Tulsa Police say officers spotted a stolen Tahoe around 5 p.m. Tuesday near 56th Street North and Peoria.

Initially, the driver didn’t pull over but slowed down to let a passenger out before continuing onto Highway 75, according to police.

The driver, later identified as White, sped off and officers gave chase before terminating the pursuit. A witness said they saw the TPD helicopter.

“Saw the helicopter,” said witness Shawn Demerick. “I didn’t recognize it, it was making loops.”

The chase went outside Tulsa city limits, where other agencies joined the chase.

Sticks were used on the stolen SUV, which spun out near 320 Road and 4240 Road.

Rogers County and Oklahoma Highway Patrol took White into custody about an hour and a half after the pursuit started.

Randolph White was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding. Tulsa Police arrested the passenger for joyriding.