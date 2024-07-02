Man shot & killed in north Tulsa Tuesday morning

Tulsa police said a man was shot and killed in north Tulsa Tuesday morning.

Officers said it happened sometime shortly before 10:30am near W 46th St. N. and Main St.

Police said a man in his 50s got into an altercation in the backyard of the home and was shot in the head. Officers said the victim ran back inside the house before he died.

TPD said it appeared it was an isolated incident between the suspect and the victim and that there was no immediate threat to the public.

We’re told many officers are in the area investigating the shooting and police said they are interviewing people who were nearby when the shooting happened.