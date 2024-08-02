Mail for state prison inmates will be electronic only

The state’s prison system says they’re stopping mail contraband, by getting rid of mail, at least the PHYSICAL mail.

Instead, the mail will be sent to a digital processing center in Dallas, where it will be inspected, scanned, and then uploaded to inmates’ Securus email accounts.

You might not be aware, but prison officials say drugs are smuggled into letters in very tricky ways: hidden under stamps, sprayed on the paper, or even mixed into the ink.

That’s dangerous for the prison staff who accidentally come into contact with it, and it also leads to many inmate overdoses and deaths.

The Oklahoma County Jail has already been using the digital system and says it’s cut way down on such incidents.

The state will start its digital mail system on September 1st.

They say there will be exceptions for legal mail, such as from inmates’ attorneys, as well as for approved books and packages.

©2024 Cox Media Group