At least 8 injured during north Tulsa shoot-out Sunday morning

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said at least eight people were injured during a shoot-out Sunday morning in north Tulsa.

Police say officers responded to a shooting call around 4 a.m. near East Apache Street and M.L.K. Jr Boulevard.

Officers found there had been a large crowd in the area when a fight involving multiple people broke out, police say.

Police say multiple people pulled out firearms and shot in several directions. At least 8 people were injured, but none of the wounds were life-threatening.

The owner of AJ’s, Mohommad Islam, got a call that his store alarm went off. When he got there, he said police tape was up.

“They were all here hanging out in the parking lot and then fired and shot each other,” Islam said. “This door broken and this door broken, so I put in plexiglass. It cost like $1,000.”

Detectives received some suspect information, but no arrests have been made yet.