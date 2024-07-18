Former Tulsa Co. juvenile detention officer worked at BAPS amid sexual abuse allegations

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — FOX23 learned new details about the case against one of the two men currently accused of sexually abusing teens at the Tulsa County Family Center for Juvenile Justice (FCJJ) while working as a juvenile detention officer.

FOX23 reported when TCSO arrested Dquan Doyle. He is accused of sexual misconduct while he was working as a juvenile detention officer at the Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Center.

Doyle and another former juvenile detention officer, Jonathan Hines, were arrested a month apart after allegations surfaced ranging from sexual abuse to drugs being smuggled into the jail.

On Wednesday, FOX23 confirmed Doyle also worked at Broken Arrow Public Schools (BAPS) and left the school system shortly before being arrested in Tulsa County.

Doyle was hired by the Broken Arrow Public School system in August of 2023, months after he left Tulsa County as he was under investigation for abusing kids at the FCJJ.

District Spokesperson Tara Thompson texted FOX23 about Doyle working at BAPS.

“That gentleman was a paraprofessional for a short time at BAPS,” she said. “Hire date 8/16/2023 to 4/24/2024.”

Local attorney Chris Brecht and a team of attorneys from Smolen Law are currently representing 20 kids who claim to have been abused while they were being held at the FCJJ.

“His employment ended at the juvenile justice center and the fact that he was able to go in and become an employee of a public school system and have access to those children is incredibly alarming,” he said.

“I don’t even believe that he should have been free to roam the streets, much less then apply for a job in Broken Arrow,” Brecht said.

Brecht said the allegations against Doyle should’ve been reported to the Department of Human Services.

“Had those been disclosed correctly, he never would have had the opportunity,” he said.

FOX23 also reached out to the Broken Arrow Police Department. They said they have an open investigation but cannot comment any further.