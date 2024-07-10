Copper thief caught in the act, deputies say

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested an accused copper thief Wednesday morning, who they say had the wire attached to the hitch of his pickup truck.

It happened around 4:00 a.m. when they say a deputy was on patrol on 56th Street North near Bird Creek and saw the pickup parked by the bridge.

The deputy saw power line wires had been stripped from a nearby power line pole and tied to the truck’s hitch.

They say 61-year-old Kenneth Eugene Sanders was in the driver’s seat and was arrested.

They say a second suspect ran away and is still at large.

They say approximately 250 feet of power lines were damaged.





