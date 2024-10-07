Conservative group of lawmakers oppose National Coming Out Day at Tinker Air Force Base

Oklahoma City — A group of Republican state lawmakers released a signed statement Monday in opposition of an event on October 11th at Tinker Air Force Base called “National Coming Out Day.”

The following statement was issued by Reps. Jim Olsen, R-Roland; David Hardin, R-Stilwell; Clay Staires, R-Skiatook; Kevin West, R-Moore; Rick West, R-Heavener; and Danny Williams, R-Seminole:

“As one of the nation’s most important and strategic military bases, Tinker should remain focused on our national defense and not expend taxpayer dollars to promote a lifestyle contrary to the values of the majority of Oklahomans.

It is offensive to use the statement ‘born this way’ as there is no evidence to support this. We view this as completely unnecessary for this campaign. In fact, we find the entire campaign unnecessary.

Is Tinker next prepared to host a day to celebrate people who believe in sex only after marriage between a man and a woman? We would think not.”

A description from an article on the event in 2023 says, “LGBTQ+ inclusion is more important than ever as we seek to recruit younger generations into the military and civilian workforce.”