BA woman sentenced for embezzling more than $8 million from OSU Medical Center

TULSA, Okla. — On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Leslie Ameen to 49 months in prison for wire fraud, followed by three years of supervised release. She is also ordered to pay $8,293,611 in restitution.

“Ameen significantly harmed a hospital that serves our community and is funded by tax-payer dollars,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “We are committed to pursuing those who defraud and steal from taxpayers in the Northern District of Oklahoma.”

The FBI investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney David D. Whipple prosecuted the case.