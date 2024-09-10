American Airlines adding over 300 maintenance jobs in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — American Airlines announced over 300 new job openings are coming to the airline’s maintenance base in Tulsa.

American Airlines said almost 500 aviation jobs are coming to maintenance bases in Charlotte, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, and Tulsa. The jobs will allow the airline to perform additional check work at these locations.

The announcement comes in addition to more than 300 jobs recently added to the Tulsa location, following a $22 million grant from the State of Oklahoma’s Business Expansion Incentive Program in 2023.

FOX23 spoke with Dale Danker, the Transport Workers Union (TWU) president, who said this opportunity is important for the company and Tulsans.

“It’s a huge investment for the Tulsa community to keep American Airlines and as many jobs out here at this base as possible,” said Danker.

On Monday, American Airlines announced that it was creating more than 300 new aviation maintenance jobs in Tulsa, including more than 227 licensed aviation technician positions.

“They are going to bring a 787 back in heavy maintenance, back into Tulsa to work on and they are going to bring another 737. More work typically means more heads, [which] means new job opportunities for people,” said Danker.

The Vice President of Base Maintenance and Facilities, Greg Emerson, of American Airlines released this statement about the new positions:

“It’s an opportunity to grow our maintenance capacity and capabilities in the near-term and preserve them over the long run by continuing to build our pipeline of future maintenance team members - which is important work American has been doing for some time.”

Danker said their mission as TWU is simple.

“We are here to fight for the rights of our members and try to provide the best paying benefits we can and provide the company what they’re buying,” said Danker.

The jobs will be created internally first and then expanded to those who don’t currently work for the company.

You can find open job opportunities at American Airlines and apply online by clicking here.