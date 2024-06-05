Accomplice in double murder of Washington County grandparents pleads guilty

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. — The accomplice in the murder that led to the deaths of two Washington County grandparents has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Lucas Walker pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder last Wednesday for the deaths of Larry and Deborah Dutton.

He could face up to life in prison but has to be sentenced.

His girlfriend, 17-year-old Heidi Dutton, who is being charged as an adult in this case, is accused of shooting and stabbing both her grandparents who adopted her.

Court documents said she and Walker then buried their bodies on the Dutton property near Dewey in late December 2022.

Walker confessed to using a pistol from the Dutton’s gun safe to commit the murders.

An investigation found Walker and Heidi were spending the Dutton’s money before being arrested.

Heidi faces charges of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of desecration of a human corpse, and one count of conspiracy.

The jury selection process for Heidi’s trial is set for Friday.



