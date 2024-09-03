41-year-old woman in custody following Claremore deadly shooting

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Claremore Police Department said a 41-year-old woman was arrested in connection to Sunday’s shooting.

Police say Crystal Stanfield shot and killed 35-year-old Kevin Theard.

Stanfield and Theard were in a relationship and lived together in a home where the shooting happened, police say.

FOX23 reported on Sunday Claremore Police were responding to a homicide on DuPont Street.

While Police said there is no ongoing threat to the community, detectives are still working to piece together what happened.

Claremore Chief of Police Steve Cox told FOX23 this is not something they see every day.

Claremore usually averages one to two homicides per year.

Around 10 a.m., the Claremore Police Department responded to a 911 call near DuPont Street and Moore Avenue.

Chief Cox said when officers showed up, the suspect turned herself in.

“We showed up on the scene and our suspect actually came out of the house. She had some injuries, we don’t know where those are from yet,” said Cox.

He said shortly after, officers went inside the home and found one man dead.

“It appears that he might have been shot at least once time. We do not know any details or what led up to it.”

Cox said they are not sure of the two’s relationship with it being so early in the investigation.

“We obviously know the people that live in the house, and we actually have gotten a 100 percent positive ID yet on our victim,” said the chief.

Chief Cox said at this time, the Claremore Police Department will not be releasing any further information about how the two knew each other.

Cox said they know the suspect is being treated at a local hospital and there is no continuing threat to the community.

“Our community does not need to worry. We do have the suspect in custody, and we are actually talking to her right now. Everything in the community is safe,” said Cox.

The investigation is still ongoing.

With this being their first homicide, Chief Cox is determined they will learn what happened in the home as the investigation unfolds.

FOX23 will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.