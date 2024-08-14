2 arrested after high-speed chase near Pryor Wednesday morning

The Mayes County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested after a crash during a high-speed chase northeast of Pryor.

MCSO said deputies attempted a vehicle stop around 3:00 a.m. A high-speed vehicle chase began shortly after starting the traffic stop.

Deputies said the driver of the vehicle, 45-year-old Jacob Long, was taken into custody after failing to negotiate a curve and crashing on Water Line Road. Long tried to run away but deputies quickly arrested him.

The passenger in the vehicle, 29-year-old Tabitha Dudley, also tried to run away but deputies took her into custody.