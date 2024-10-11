Local

1 dead after shooting at north Tulsa dispensary

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

1 dead after shooting at north Tulsa dispensary (FOX23.com News Staff)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a man died in a shooting at a north Tulsa dispensary Friday morning.

According to TPD, the shooting happened at The Gas Chamber near Pine and Peoria. Officers responded to a shooting call and found one man dead.

The victim is a man in his late 30s. No one is in custody.

Police on the scene said no one else was injured and they’re still investigating.

“Homicide is still working the case right now, it’s an active case but we’ll have more information later this morning,” TPD Lt. Justin Oxford said.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!