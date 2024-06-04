Australian vegan pens nasty note to neighbor for hosting BBQ

A vegan in Australia says they’ve had enough of their neighbor’s meat-cooking ways!

The neighbor, identified only as Sarah, wrote a scathing letter to her next door neighbor Kylie after the smell of her backyard BBQ made the vegan feel sick, according to Fox News.

Kylie shared the letter on Facebook.

She had hosted a backyard BBQ gathering with friends to celebrate the coronation of King Charles. Fox News reports, Sarah wrote a letter then, asking Kylie to close her kitchen window while cooking meat for dinner.

It said “Hello neighbour, could you please shut your side window when cooking please. My family are vegan and the smell of the meat you cook makes us feel sick and upset.”

Kylie disregarded that request and hosted a cookout Saturday night, which prompted Sarah to send her the “last warning”

Sarah called Kylie “downright rude” and noted that she knew Kylie shared her last letter on social media and threatened to do the same thing to her.

Kylie wrote, “Please no more BBQs and please keep that window closed when cooking otherwise I’m going to report you and go to social media to.”







